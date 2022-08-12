SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man found guilty for the 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett was sentenced to 44 years in prison on Friday.
According to court records, Demarco Jones, 30, was convicted of first degree murder and armed robbery on June 10.
Jones appeared in court on Friday and was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a mandatory supervised release term of 3 years.
Authorities say to this date, Jones has served 1,764 days in the Sangamon County Jail awaiting trial, which will be credited to his sentencing.
Two other suspects, Devante Taylor and Roderick Gailes were previously arrested. After pleading not guilty initially, Taylor changed his plea to guilty but mentally ill on a charge of first degree murder. The plea was accepted and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison, to be followed by three years of parole. He was credited for 606 days served.
Gailes, who pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed robbery is scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 9.
Following the sentencing hearing, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright stated:
“We respect the Court’s thorough and considered analysis of the evidence in aggravation presented during the sentencing hearing. The Defendant’s 44-year sentence should reverberate throughout our community to individuals who would commit acts gun violence and participate in gang activity. You will be held accountable. This case is an example of the real life consequences of gun violence. Alaysia Bennett’s family and our entire community lost a bright light as a result of the actions of the Defendant and his associates. Demarco Jones wasn’t the first violent gang member to be removed from our streets and he will not be the last thanks to the tireless efforts of the Springfield Police 3 Department.”
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.