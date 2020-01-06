DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who stabbed and killed another is headed to prison for the crime.
A sentenced was handed down Monday to 48-year-old Santonio Byars for the death of Tobby Buhs. Byars attacked Buhs on Nov. 4, 2018, when he stabbed him in the chest.
Authorities found Buhs in a parking lot at 1080 East Mound Road, which is across from East Mound Park. They believe the two men were fighting before the stabbing occurred.
Byars' sentence for a charge of second-degree murder includes 10 years in prison, along with two years of mandatory supervised release. He was credited for over a half-year already served from May 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020.