URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot and killed in Urbana Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 1300 block of S. Philo Rd. just after 7 p.m. They found a 24-year-old Urbana man with a gunshot wound to the torso.
He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
The victim was identified as Taveon C. Davis.
An autopsy is pending.
No arrests have been made.
Urbana Police ask that anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
