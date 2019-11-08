DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Someone shot a man in the leg in Danville, police said, leading to the search for a suspect.
Officers said they were called at 3:09 p.m. Friday to North Hazel Street and Penn Street, where they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He went to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment.
He is in stable condition Friday night, police said.
The investigation into the shooting continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217)446-TIPS.
Crime Stoppers is accepting online anonymous tips here.