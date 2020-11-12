TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — A 35-year-old man was hit and killed by a train in Tuscola Wednesday morning.
Douglas County Coroner Heather Skinner identified the victim on Thursday.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was called to a person vs. train accident at Cabot Corporation, 700 E U.S. Highway 36 around 9:45 a.m.
The man was in a crash near the Cabot Corp. plant, which is located about two miles west of Tuscola on U.S. 36. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office heard a report at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday and responded to find his body.
Authorities believe the death to be an accident, but it remains under investigation.
Watco, the owner of Decatur and Eastern Illinois Railroad, is handling this investigation, Skinner said.
The newspaper reports railroad vice president Keith Collier announced there will be no more information available as the investigation continues.
Watco is working with the Federal Railroad Administration and internal investigators.
This article has been updated to remove the name of the victim, per the request of his family.
