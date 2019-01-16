DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The man who's car went into Lake Decatur had a BAC over twice the legal limit, according to information released at a coroner's jury.
The coroner’s jury ruled his death as an accident. Toxicology tests performed on Astramsky found a blood alcohol level of 0.171 percent, Coroner Michael Day said.
Dillion Astramsky, 21, died Nov. 30 after the car he was driving skidded off the road near the intersection of N. Country Club Road and E. Cantrell St.
A witness told police Astramsky’s car entered the area on Cantrell Street, started to turn on Country Club Road and made an abrupt change of course. The witness, who had been sitting in a car at a stop sign, reported seeing the car skid and come to a rest upside down in the lake.
Astramsky had been returning from a trip to Walmart with a niece and another girl in the car, police said. One of the girls escaped the submerged car, and firefighters removed the other girl from the car, police said. Astramsky was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead.
Astramsky’s death was caused by traumatic arrest caused by head and chest trauma, along with hypothermia and asphyxia due to submersion, Coroner Day told the coroner’s jury.
Witnesses told police no other vehicles were involved in the crash.