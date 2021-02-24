DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person who died after being shot while inside of a vehicle in Decatur has been identified.
The shooting happened in the area of Pershing Road and Jasper Street. Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz said one car was shooting at another, but it is unclear if the other car returned fire.
This situation started at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Pershing Road, then moved east on Pershing before a crash happened on Jasper Street.
Keantre Milan, 27, was found with gunshot wounds. An ambulance took him to a hospital, but he died while undergoing surgery.
Anyone with information should call the Decatur Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
