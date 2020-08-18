MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver who died after suffering a medical condition behind the wheel and crashing has been identified as a teacher at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
Deputies responded at 7:35 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Illinois Route 121 and Kenney Road to the single vehicle crash.
The driver, 56-year-old Mark Richert, was the only person in the vehicle.
The coroner determined the medical condition was the cause of death and not the crash.
Richert was a PE teacher and the athletic director at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
The school posted a tribute to him on its Facebook page.
Mark Richert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.