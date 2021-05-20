DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of tossing weapons while running from police last August pleaded guilty to a weapons charge and was sentenced to prison.
Just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2020, authorities responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of E. Marietta St. As officers arrived, police said Deandre Smith, 37, fled from a vehicle.
He's accused of tossing two guns while on the run.
Officers said they realized Smith had been shot when they arrested him. He received hospital treatment and was booked into the Macon County Jail.
With Smith's guilty plea to a Class X felony count of armed violence, 12 other charges against Smith were dismissed. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, which must be followed by three years of parole.
Smith was credited for jail time served from Aug. 19, 2020 to May 19, 2021. The court recommended him for substance abuse treatment within the Illinois Department of Corrections.
