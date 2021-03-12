SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who sexually abused a child under the age of 13 has been found guilty in Sangamon County.
James L. Berry, 61, touched a child inappropriately and exposed himself to her. The guilty verdict was for charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felony), sexual exploitation of a child under 13 (Class 4 felony) and possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine; Class 4 felony).
Berry faces a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison, which by statute must be served at 50 percent. He also will be required to serve three years of parole after his release and register as a sexual predator for life.
"Every child deserves a safe and secure environment free from abuse of any kind," Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said in a statement. "The defendant took advantage of a child for his own sexual arousal. Such depraved conducted will not be tolerated in Sangamon County and our community is safer with him behind bars."
Assistant State's Attorneys Brian Shaw and Kendra Hansel prosecuted the case. William Vig represented the defendant.
NOTE: The Sangamon County Jail told WAND News it did not have clearance to release a mug shot for Berry. They said one could be available on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.