DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who used social media to sexually groom a child is headed to prison.
In a Tuesday court appearance, 33-year-old Jason Belman pleaded guilty to a charge of grooming, which is a Class 4 felony. He sent a child a series of Facebook messages with sexual comments. Some of the messages said “lol well sex would be fun”, “you want to have sex with me or someone else” and “lol not anyone else”, according to sworn statements.
Macon County deputies saw screenshots of those texts. Belman made the child promise to erase them and not tell anyone about them.
Following Belman’s guilty plea, court records showed he was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. He was credited for time served from March 19 to Aug. 12 in 2019.
Belman is also required to register as a sex offender in Illinois. The court will recommend he go through substance abuse treatment while in the Illinois Department of Corrections system.