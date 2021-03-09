SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND)- A Sullivan man has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing money from laundry machines.
Jeremiah A. Weber, 40, was sentenced to three years of in prison after a hearing with Judge Jeremy Richey on Tuesday, March 9.
According to the Moultrie County State's Attorney Office, Weber found a set of keys on the ground outside of the laundry facility that gave him access to the coin machines attached to the washers and dryers in the laundry room.
He removed currency from the machines without permission and with the intent to steal the money.
Weber pleaded guilty to the chargers back in Jan. 21.
The charge was elevated to a felony due to Weber's prior conviction for theft in Macon County back in 2003.
Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver recommended Weber serve a six-year sentence based on his priors, which included multiple prior misdemeanor theft, battery, domestic battery convictions, and prior felony convictions for burglary and possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials.
Weber, through his attorney, requested a sentence of probation.
Under Illinois law, Weber was eligible for probation or conditional discharge, day-for-day sentencing and could have faced a 1-6 year sentence in prison.
Weber received credit for 164 days served in the Moultrie County Jail and will serve a one-year mandatory supervised release period upon release from prison.
