DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who attacked a jail custodian, stole his clothes and tried to escape custody in Vermilion County will serve prison time.
Eric Lang was arrested on June 2, 2021, for stealing personal items from the home of a deceased victim. On June 5, while Lang was in custody at the Vermilion County Jail, he lured a custodian to a remote part of the jail, beat him up and stole his clothes, communication equipment and keys.
Lang then tried to impersonate an employee to escape the jail, but was quickly exposed as an impostor, prosecutors said. They called his plan "ill-conceived" in a press release.
He pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was sentenced to three years for a charge of burglary and nine years for a charge of robbery to a victim over the age of 60. After the completion of his sentence, Lang must serve one year of parole.
"We are thankful for the hard work of all the staff at the Vermilion County Jail and we will continue to ensure that those who threaten their safety are swiftly brought to justice," said Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.