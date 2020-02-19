TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAND) - An Indiana man with a tattoo reading "Crime Pays" on his forehead has been arrested again.
The Terre Haute Police Department said 38-year-old Donald Murray was arrested Monday morning after a short chase.
Murray was featured on an episode of A&E's "Live PD" in December.
Murray was arrested and charged with resisting police and criminal recklessness after the Live PD episode aired.
He was later released on his own recognizance on January 14.
Now, after Monday's chase, Murray was charged with felony and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft.
He is held on $15,000 bond and due in court on Friday.