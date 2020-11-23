MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - The Maroa-Forsyth school board has voted to allow in-person learning from after Thanksgiving weekend to winter break.
The Monday night decision continues to give parents the option for remote learning. The district had stopped in-person learning at its middle school and high school through Thanksgiving break due to a high number of students and staff in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases.
The final vote was 5-2 in favor. One of the no votes was from Brandi Binkley, who is also public health administrator for the Macon County Health Department. The other person who voted no was Brad Wilkey.
Board President Lindsey Daggett Wise said this situation was not an easy one for the board and added "we can't take into account everyone's situation." Wise added she doesn't want to put an employee at risk, but added "I have to look at what is best for the school district."
The district had reported 15 students and three staff members who tested positive for symptomatic COVID-19 cases in a Nov. 13-20 weekly virus update.
