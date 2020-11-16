MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Maroa-Forsyth schools announced the middle school and high school will stay on a virtual format through Thanksgiving Break due to the pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. John Ahlemeyer said there have been additional student positive cases, along with staff members identified as close contacts in the last 24 hours. Due to the number of students and staff in quarantine through the week of Nov. 16 and the following week makes it "impractical" to offer in-person learning at those schools.
Ahlemeyer noted a delay in people getting COVID-19 test results back due to the high volume of people being tested locally. He said the health and safety of students and staff has to be the first priority of the district.
Maroa-Forsyth Grade School is staying with in-person learning because students and staff are at levels Monday that allow in-person learning the rest of the week of Nov. 16 and the following week. He mentioned data can change and grade school families should stay adaptable.
"Finally, you may be aware that all school districts in the immediate area and all of central Illinois are in discussion about what to do between Thanksgiving and winter break," Ahlemeyer said. "We are researching projected data and guidance from IDPH and MCHD. At this time, no decision has been made whether we will be able to offer the in-person option or not during that time period. We hope to have a better idea and a decision by the end of this week or early next week so that our families and staff can proactively plan ahead.
"We know this is all so difficult for all involved. We continue to work hard at balancing the health & safety concerns of the virus vs. the benefits of offering the in-person option."
