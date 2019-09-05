MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Maroa-Forsyth is asking for those in the community to help in identifying changes needed the Middle School and help plan for the future of the school building.
The public is invited to attend the first in a series of community meetings on September 25 at 6:30 pm at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School. A tour will be offered beginning at 6:00pm for those interested.
Findings of a recent facility assessment survey will be presented, as well as draft options that have been developed by BLDD Architects to address facility needs.
Community feedback for changes and improvements will be gathered.