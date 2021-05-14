(WAND) - While Walmart has dropped its mask requirements for fully vaccinated people, multiple major chains are keeping their mandates in place.
Mask requirements are staying in place for now at chains such as Target, Home Depot and Kroger Co. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated people didn't need to wear masks in most settings, Walmart and Trader Joe's said people who have had all of their shots can shop mask-free.
At Trader Joe's, employees still must wear masks.
Other companies keeping mask requirements include Starbucks, CVS, Disney, Harris Teeter, Simon and Meijer, according to NBC affiliate KSDK.
The station named Costco and Publix among stores that will at least somewhat reduce mask requirements.
Click here for more information about each chain's specific rules. Some still require masks in certain situations or locations.
