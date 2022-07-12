SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A senior living facility in Sullivan is shutting its doors.
Petersen Heath Care announced the closure of Mason Point affective September 12.
In a statement, officials said the decision to close was made "due largely to unsustainable, poor financial performance due to longstanding state of Illinois reimbursement shortfalls, the current regulatory environment, the cost of maintaining the aging physical plants," and staffing issues due to the pandemic.
Petersen Health Care was approached to purchase Mason Point when it was already struggling in July 2008 and save it from closure.
"Unfortunately, despite the valiant effort of our staff, and the investment of upwards of 15 million dollars by Petersen Health Care through the years, we have not been able to make the facility financially viable. The costs of maintaining the massive, aging physical plant - coupled with the very tough long-term care business environment in the state of Illinois - has become too great for us to absorb any longer," said Greg Wilson, Vice President of Operations.
