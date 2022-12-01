MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Warren James Winery announced it would open in May of 2023.
The winery, located on Lerna Road in Mattoon, is owned by Blake and Cole Pierce. The owners said their love for the community and their family inspired them to start the business.
“The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I had a conversation about what we hoped for the future of our family and our community,” Cole said.
The brothers said they wanted to raise their families in their hometown, and have a place where their family and friends could enjoy a meal and a glass of wine.
For 8 years, the brothers worked to achieve their goal. Cole got his certification in Viticulture, Enology, and Wine Business Management from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.
In 2020, the brothers purchased 55 acre property on Lerna Road. Then, during the Spring of 2022, a small group of volunteers helped dig 1500 holes, plant 1000 vines, set 500 posts, and oversee the construction of ten miles of irrigation line, trellis wire, and drainage.
“The property will be a beautiful location for family reunions, wedding pictures, and so many other memorable experiences,” Cole said.
The vineyard currently has eight varieties of grapes that will mature in approximately three years. Equipment will arrive from California in December that will allow the team to produce wine in-house. Until the grapes mature, fruit will be purchased in order to produce the wine.
“While we’re looking forward to creating our own wines from start to finish, our customers can expect some delicious creations in the meantime,” Cole said. “The winery will offer several options including fruit wines and a full bar with craft cocktails.”
The winery menu will include items such as charcuterie boards and hot appetizers, sandwiches, wraps, and pizzas. When the winery opens in May, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
To follow along, click here.
