MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — Up and down the Lumpkin Heights neighborhood of Mattoon, lies a familiar, star-spangled sight.
"We respect the flag," said Max Jaeger of the Mattoon Exchange Club. "It's part of who we are...More people are flying the flag now than maybe even five years ago."
For decades, the Exchange Club has honored peak patriotism in the community with the Proudly We Hail program. The program honors those who go above and beyond flying the flag in Mattoon and has seen 200 people and organizations take home the award since 1980.
One of the most recent honorees is the Lumpkin Heights neighborhood — the place Susan Riggert calls home.
"You can see how proud everyone is of their patriotism," she said.
Riggert has been on the forefront of adding a dash of red, white and blue to the neighborhood. The entrance to the neighborhood features American flag banners and each street light has a flag hanging off of it. That patriotic display caught the Exchange Club's attention.
"Because we share that value with them, I think it gives us a strong sense of community," said club president Connie Jones.
"It's just part of America that we pass from our generation to the next generation that love of America and our patriotism," Jaeger said.