MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon.
According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m.
Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the business, as well as smoke coming from the eaves of the structure.
The staff told arriving crews that the fire was coming from the kitchen.
Firefighters said the fire in the kitchen was quickly knocked down, at which time they discovered fire had extended into the attic.
Crews were sent to the roof to cut a hole to allow the heat and smoke to escape, and had the fire under control within 15 minutes.
Heavy fire damage was reported in the kitchen area, with heat and smoke damage throughout the entire restaurant.
Officials report the restaurant was open at the time of the incident, with all staff and customers making it out of the building without any reported injuries.
Once the fire was under control, Mattoon Fire Investigators began an investigation to the cause and origin of the fire.
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall was called to assist with the investigation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation currently.
There were no reports of injuries at this fire to staff, customers, or firefighters.
Mattoon Fire was assisted at the scene by Mattoon Police, Charleston Fire, Coles/Moultrie 911 (Cecom), Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall, Ameren gas, and electric, and the Coles County Health Department.
