MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 is now grieving the death of high school sophomore Dominic Walker.
Walker, 16, was reported missing by his father on Saturday. His body was found in Dreamland Lake at Fairview Park on Thursday.
"This is very painful news for us to share," said Larry Lilly, superintendent of Mattoon Community Unit School District 2. "We were hopeful Dominic would safely return home. We have Dominic in our thoughts and prayers as well as his family and friends."
The district said counselors, social workers and local clergy will be available to students and staff who need support through their time of grief.
Mattoon High School teacher Aaron Black taught Walker for the last two years. He remembers Walker, who was autistic, as being thoughtful and caring.
"In those two years Dominic taught me a lot," said Black. "He taught me how to understand all students, how to have patience, and would assist me on helping other students."