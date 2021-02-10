MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon schools have announced a plan to have in-person students return to the classroom in February.
In-person instruction is set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Wednesdays will continue to be remote learning days for all students in the district.
In a Tuesday night board meeting, Superintendent Tim Condron revealed the plan. He mentioned the return of Region 6, which includes Coles County, to less-strict Phase 4 COVID-19 mitigation measures as a reason for returning to full day, in-person instruction. Phase 4 allows for meetings and events to resume with a maximum of 50 people.
Other conditions for returning to in-person instruction were rapid COVID-19 testing for students and staff and the availability of vaccinations for staff. The district said over 500 staff and substitutes were scheduled to be vaccinated the week of Feb. 1.
In addition, the district will maintain health and safety protocols, including face coverings, social distancing, frequent handwashing, health screenings and following guidelines on event capacity limits.
Mattoon schools will offer a virtual academy at the elementary level, with one classroom per grade level in the K-5 range having a designated remote teacher. Officials said this allows teachers to focus on in-person and remote learners separately.
More information, including bus routes and schedules, can be found through this link.
