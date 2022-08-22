MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health are investigating a case of Monkeypox (MPV) linked to a congregate care facility in Macon County.
Officials say at this time, the risk of exposure is considered to be minimal, but, out of an abundance of caution, screenings and vaccines will be offered to those identified as an exposure risk.
The MCHD reports that though MPV is present in Macon County they do not plan to regularly report MPV cases.
Experts warn that transmission is possible through the following ways:
- close physical contact with body fluids or MPV sores of a person infected with MPV, regardless of sexual orientation;
- contact with items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.);
- and/or respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.
The MCHD advises that though MPV is a rare, it is still a potentially serious, viral illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and/or body.
MPV can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.
People who do not have MPV symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.
According to the MCHD, people who have a new or unexplained rash, sores, or symptoms, or have a confirmed exposure, should contact a healthcare provider and avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until they have been seen.
They suggest if a person or their partner has MPV, they should follow the treatment and prevention recommendations outlined by their healthcare provider and avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until all sores have healed and have a fresh layer of skin formed.
Experts warn the illness can be clinically confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus. In regards to the MPV vaccine, counties were not eligible to receive vaccine unless they had a confirmed case of the virus.
Upon notification of the confirmed case in Macon County, the MCHD requested the vaccine immediately and will provide additional updates regarding access to the vaccine.
For more immediate information, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.