DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Decatur has closed its dining room after a recent health inspection found violations.
In an inspection report date on Aug. 24, Macon County inspectors said they found "overflowing trash in the dumpster cage" at the restaurant, located at 1310 East Pershing Road. They said this created a "food source and breeding ground" for insects.
The manager said a request has been made for removal services, but it had not yet been addressed, per the report. Inspectors asked the restaurant to remove the excess trash and have pest control treat the affected area.
A follow-up inspection is required within 30 days of the Aug. 24 report for core violations, the department said.
Drive-thru service is still allowed at this KFC, inspectors said.
