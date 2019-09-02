DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A cockroach infestation led to health officials closing a Decatur restaurant, a report said.
According to the Macon County Health Department, the fourth customer complaint of 2019 at Thai Thani (4280 Prospect Drive) led to a new investigation. It was filed on Aug. 24, when the person complained they saw a live cockroach crawling on the wall near their table.
At the end of August, MCHD leaders said they investigated and found over 150 live German cockroaches, which were discovered in 12 pockets in the restaurant. They said they found live activity on food and non-food contact surfaces, as well as more on exposed foods, which specifically included spices.
The MCHD report detailed how many cockroaches could be found in each area. The places with the highest numbers were a three-compartment sink and grill/wok station, which each had over 50, per the department. A portable trash can in the kitchen had over 20.
While Thai Thani has seen a "persistent" issue with cockroaches in 2019, MCHD officials said the level of activity was not believed to be an "imminent health hazard" in past inspections. Health department leaders said they observed live cockroach activity in the past that was monitored by a pest control service, which verified reports showed was performing weekly treatments.
Officials closed the restaurant on Aug. 28, saying a severe infestation and risk of foodborne illness transmission created an imminent health hazard. A follow-up inspection can happen once Thai Thani leaders complete sanitation and proper treatment/monitoring from a pest control service, they said.
Pictures of the cockroach infestation, along with a PDF document of the report, are attached to this story.