(WAND) - News of meat plant closures across the country is causing surging demand at Central Illinois meat markets.
"It's not just we (who are) busy," said Terry Yoder, co-owner of Moweaqua Packing Plant. "All the processing plants in Central Illinois are booked way out."
Yoder says his business - which processes and sells beef, pork, chicken, lamb, and other meats - has been much busier than usual, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Four times (more business) than what we usually do," he said. "We're getting roughly 200-300 calls a day."
The spike in demand comes as several meat processing plants across the country have shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks within the plants.
"I would say the demand for meat has definitely went up," said Ben Peterson, Meat Science Lab Manager at the University of Illinois. "I would call it panic buying... There is no need for panic buying at this time. Don't go out and buy more than what you need."
Earlier this week, President Trump signed an executive order, forcing meat plants to stay open, to prevent meat shortages.
"Honestly, I don't agree with (the order)," Yoder said. "If they have people that are coming in positive, they're never gonna get rid of it."
Peterson said he thinks meat plants should try to stay open, but shouldn't be forced to.
"It should be up to the meat plants if they re-open or not," he said. "Because they'll know their workforce, so they'll know who's sick in their workforce."
Peterson also said, despite the meat plant closures, he does not expect a meat shortage in Central Illinois, due to suppliers adapting to the times.
"Those trucks that are supposed to be going to restaurants need to start re-routing to go to different stores instead," Peterson said. "So there might be a little bit of disruption, but your shelves at the stores will still be stocked with plenty of meat."
