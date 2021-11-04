SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Memorial Hospital is gearing up for the first ever Memorial Holiday Fest.
The festival will kick off the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and will run on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between Nov. 27 and Dec. 22 in its new location in downtown Springfield.
The holiday fest is taking the place of Springfield's decade long tradition, the Festival of Trees, formerly held on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
Instead this year, trees and wreaths will be on full display all throughout downtown in storefronts, restaurants and banks.
Continuing the tradition of the decorative tree displays, the public will be able to vote on their favorite trees to name the People’s Choice award. Trees will be on display through the holidays.
Wreaths will be on display at the Illinois State Museum, 502 S. Spring St., and student-decorated trees will be spotlighted at Illinois National Bank, 322 E. Capitol Ave.
The theme for this year's festival is “A Season for Caring.”
Nearly all of the events at the Memorial Holiday Fest will be free.
Streets will be closed on Saturdays during the Memorial Holiday Fest. The boundaries are Washington Street to the north, Sixth Street to the east, Monroe Street to the south and Fifth Street to the west. In addition, the east-west Adams Street between Fifth and Sixth streets will be closed.
Visits with Santa Claus will be held on the lawn of the Old State Capitol. Santa will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Parents will be allowed to take their own photos of their kids with Santa. Visits and photos will follow social distancing and masking guidelines.
Children visiting Santa will receive a grab bag of prizes while they last.
For a full list of festival activites visit the Downtown Springfield Website.
