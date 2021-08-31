BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - Meridian schools announced the district's pre-K program will take an adaptive break from in-person attendance due to outbreak conditions related to COVID-19.
The break will run from Wednesday, Sept. 1 to Friday, Sept. 10.
Pre-K students will return to in-person attendance on Monday, Sept. 13.
Parents and guardians are asked to check their email accounts for more information.
