SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - District 186 in Springfield has unanimously approved buying metal detectors for some schools.
The district plans to buy 21 total metal detectors for high schools and alternative schools. Every high school in the district will get the detectors in just a few weeks.
Students will be screened when they arrive for class each day.
Leaders started discussing a potential plan for added security after a deadly stabbing at Lanphier High School in the fall of 2021. Parents have since been demanding action for safety.
Board members voted to buy 18 CEIA devices at a total cost of about $130,000. Three similar devices will be purchased for alternative schools.
Once they have been installed, students will have to take their Chromebooks out of their bags each morning. The detectors screen only for objects and do not screen the faces of students.
According to Superintendent Jennifer Gill, the towers could arrive in 2-6 weeks and should be installed before the end of the semester.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.