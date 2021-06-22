DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Midwest Fiber Recycling has announced it will reduce bin and dumpster collection services in the Decatur market area in early July.
A company statement said the following:
"In today's changing market environment, Midwest Fiber has continued to be a leader in providing recycling solutions for our clients. As we continue to grow, we continue to evaluate and adapt to the market needs and re-focus on making our core business as strong as possible."
Collection services in the Decatur market area will be reduced on July 2.
In a phone call with WAND News, Midwest Fiber Recycling Route Services Manager Mike Kirlin said the company is going back to its core value of being a processor and marketer.
Midwest Fiber co-owner Todd Shumaker told WAND News residential curbside recycling in most municipalities in the Decatur market area will not be affected. Some businesses in Macon County will be affected, and Shumaker said the company notified them of the loss of service earlier with a letter.
Midwest Fiber in many cases has helped those businesses find a new provider. In some of those cases, Macon County businesses have communicated with Waste Management about having service restored after Midwest Fiber contacted them to see if they would provide service.
Shumaker said the only exception to residential curbside recycling staying the same is Bethany in Moultrie County, which has one centralized location where residents can take their materials. The truck that would pick up materials from this Bethany location is being discontinued. Shumaker said he hopes Midwest Fiber can help them find a new solution.
Bethany officials said they so far have been unable to find a recycling company that will collect in the village area. As of Tuesday, there are no plans to restart the service.
Bethany officials told the community they will provide updates when they find a solution.
Midwest Fiber's facility at 1781 Hubbard Ave. in Decatur will remain open. As an alternative to the collection service, there will be a public recycling drop off that can be accessed for free from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
The company said it will work on picking up containers from customer locations "in a timely fashion" after July 2. While service in some cases is discontinuing, leaders said Midwest Fiber "is still committed to providing recycling solutions for central Illinois."
"This was not an easy decision for us and we do appreciate your business all of these years," said Kirlin.
