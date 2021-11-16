DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A soup fundraiser at Millikin University was held to benefit Peacemaker Project 703, which was created after the death of Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim.
Anyone who went to pick up soup for dinner Tuesday at Millikin was able to get a pint of roasted red pepper and smoked gouda, gumbo or Skeffington beer cheese soup.
All proceeds went to the Peacemaker effort. Amber Oberheim, the widow of Chris Oberheim, created this foundation to support law enforcement officers and families.
"Being able to fundraise for any type of organization is really important, especially for Decatur (and) especially if there's organizations that aren't really well known. Being able to make it known to the community is really important," said Madison Kauffman, co-chair of the Millikin event planning marketing class.
The event ran until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Click here to learn more about Peacemaker Project 703.
