DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University plans to recognize Women's History Month with a series of March events.
The university said the celebration will honor the empowerment of women and also "reflect on the contributions women have made and continue to make."
The university will highlight the critical role of women in all parts of society and commemorate the observance and celebration of the important role of women in history.
Click here to see a schedule of planned events for Women's History Month.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.