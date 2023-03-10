DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Vex Robotics competitions are one of the fastest growing robotics sports programs. Millikin University mathematics professor, Dr. Dan Miller, described the intensity of the competition.
"Everybody plays out of the same box of parts. And so, it's kind of like a Lego on steroids," said Dr. Miller.
The heated competition included 56 high schools across the state. Students from all over shared how they're in it to win it.
"I'm interested in the competition. I've come for gold. I want to win. Why else would anyone be here," said Brenden Lowery, Mount Vernon High student.
Millikin University hosted the VEX Robotics state-wide competition, with hopes to draw in some local interest.
"There's very few Vex teams here in central Illinois. So, part of the RAC's foundation is asking to do it was to bring other robotics opportunities to the central part of the state," explained Dr. Miller.
This year's challenge is called spin-up. The goal is to score as many discs in the goal as your robot can get. Robots are designed by students and take weeks to make.
"It's color sensitive, so we have on the field reds and blues. In fact, reds, blues and yellows. And so, they have to be able to tell the difference between color," said Dr. Miller.
Students are ready to show their top engineering skills. They also gain teamwork, perseverance, communication, critical thinking and project management skills.
"I can't wait to see all the new bot designs. Cause I've seen the ones from down south, but there's so many new an interesting idea," said Aidan Brown, Mount Vernon High student.
Additionally, students with other skills showed up to get their peer's creations in action. A school-based journalist group called "The Jeremies" traveled from Lockport, Illinois to capture this moment.
"We basically are filming a documentary for Lockport about robotics. And our goal here is to just see how they've grown from the beginning of the season till now," said Kaitlyn Flynn, Lockport Township High student.
15 teams will get to move forward to the world championships in April. There are more than 23,000 VEX teams from 58 countries.
For local students who want to get involved, Millikin's robotics team, Blue Bots, hosts a summer camp. Students in the Decatur Public Schools District #61 can receive additional funding to attend. To find out more information, visit here.
