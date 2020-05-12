PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - In an effort to save small town U.S.A., small communities throughout central Illinois are pouring millions into their downtown areas in hopes of attracting visitors.
Paxton is investing $1.2 million into a revitalization project. The Streetscape plan will give a 1959 Paxton-vibe, according to Mayor Bill Ingold.
"We need to do this. We want to bring people in from surrounding towns and make them want to come to Paxton."
The plan will revitalize four blocks of the main street, with additional parking created, a change to the sidewalks and exteriors on buildings.
The $1.2 million funding comes from the state's former Revolving Fund Plan. Mayor Ingold described, the fund was for honoring and creating new jobs. For every job created or retained, the state would give a $15,000 loan to a company at 3% interest. The company would pay the money back and then that money would be loaned to someone else.
"The state changed their mind and wanted the money back, which was about $1.2 million. I had this Streetscape plan. I pitched it the state to keep in the money."
In addition to the state's money, TIF district money was also used to help the revitalization process.
Mom and Pop's Kettle Korn Stop along South Market was one of the first businesses to change their appearance to fit the new Streetscape plan.
"We were one of the first buildings to follow that color scheme and plan and people are amazed," said Mom and Pop's owner Alan Meyer. "I remember as a kid, my building in particular, nobody really paid attention to it. It has had so many facades on it. So, people are really amazed at the potential of what their buildings could look like."
Meyer was one of the communities member to advocate for the revitalization of Downtown Paxton.
"I said openly and publicly we have to start listening to the 20 and 30-year-old people, and I got some resistance. So, I asked, 'Who is going to buy your home when you retire or move on?'"
During the Fall of 2016 the plans for downtown were put into place. Meyer and Mayor Ingold remembered traveling to different areas throughout the country to gather ideas and how they could attract tourists to Paxton.
"We have a lot of possibilities I think that people forget about," said Meyer.
While work is halted because of the current health pandemic, Mayor Ingold assured work would begin as soon as COVID-19 clears. The City of Paxton was officially awarded the $1.2 million at the end of March. The city has until Winter 2022 to complete the Streetscape plans.
