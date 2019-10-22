PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Revitalization plans are underway in downtown Paxton.
Plans for the streetscape improvement project are in the works. The $1.2 million project will change landscaping, signage, building fronts and sidewalks. Mayor Bill Ingold said it's going to help attract young people and visits to the area.
Alan Meyer is the owner of Mom & Pop's Kettle Korn Stop and the President of the Chamber of Commerce. As a business owner he does his best to invest into the Paxton community, which is why he said he decided to renovate his store.
"The idea was the clean up the downtown," said Meyer. "We are lucky to have a downtown that has businesses, successful businesses, but it was time to update and change."
Meyer bought the shop along South Market Street in 2015. A lot of work was put into getting the shop to where it is today. New paneling was installed, the ceiling was raised and fresh paint had to be put on the walls.
"It was built in the late 1800's, more of one of the original buildings," he explained. "But there was still interior work that had to be done."
Meyer said while working they found a board behind a wall with a signature and a date from 1966, so he feels that was the last time the shop was renovated, aside from small repairs in the 80's.
"It was workable, but it didn't give us what we needed for a unique shop," he explained.
As leader of the Paxton Chamber of Commerce and a local business owner, Meyer felt it was his job to spear head the renovations downtown. He said without changing they won't be able to attract young people to the area and keep mom and pop stores alive.
"There are opportunities for mom and pop business to come back, we just have to change some of our ways," he said.
The downtown projects could begin next summer after bids are sought from contractors late this winter and early next spring.