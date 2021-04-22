CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A minor trapped in a Charleston home that caught fire was rescued by police.
Officers Seth Brewer, James Milton and Jacob Huss arrived on the scene of the fire Wednesday afternoon at 1323 Madison Ave and found the first and second floors engulfed in flames. They reported finding a young man trapped on the home's second floor.
Police ran to a window, where a Mel's Disposal employee and retired Illinois State Trooper Rory Steidl had directed the victim to go. Police helped him jump to safety and caught him.
""There's a young man on the roof," Brewer said when describing the situation. "So, without second guess I just (said to) him, 'hey, jump to us!'"
Police often run toward danger with no second thoughts. Milton said there are "a lot of times you have to make that decision."
Another person was inside of the house but was able to escape. In regard to the child who was rescued, Brewer said he's glad that person wasn't hurt.
Huss said jobs are like this one are the kind he and his colleagues sign up for.
"There's no better career than helping people, especially growing up in this community," he said.
Charleston police congratulated the officers in a statement, calling what they did "outstanding work."
Nothing in the house was salvageable after the fire.
