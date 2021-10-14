CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A minor suffered a life-threatening wound in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Chatham, state police said.
Chatham police received a 911 call at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday for a shooting in the 300 block of Wintergreen Drive. They found a female juvenile with a gunshot wound.
ISP DCI Zone 4, ISP Crime Scene Services and Chatham police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.