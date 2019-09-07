Missing Kayaker has been identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police have now identified the body recovered from Lake Springfield Friday.
The 59 year-old has been identified as Donald Ellis.
Firefighters say a witness in the area of the 1400 block of W. Lake Shore Drive said they had heard someone yelling for help. Authorities at first found a kayak with nobody in it.
When investigators believed they might have found the person Friday night, a dive team was sent out to confirm it. They were able to pull the body from the lake after 6 p.m.
His identity was confirmed by the Coroner's office after he was brought ashore.
There were no signs of foul play however, an autopsy will be conducted Monday in Springfield to clarify the facts surrounding this death.
W-A-N-D will update as more information becomes available.