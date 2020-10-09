SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was reported missing out of Sangamon County was found safely in Decatur, authorities said.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said Ronald R. Buecker, 50, is OK after he was found Friday.
Buecker was last heard from at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, leading to a missing person search. His vehicle was located in a corn field in the 13300 block of Cotton Hill Road in Pawnee.
