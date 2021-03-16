MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) – A sign blunder has turned into a mystery for people living in the city of Mt. Pulaski after a city name sign disappears.
On March 15, a social media post pointed out Pulaski was spelled as “Pulaksi”. The sign along Route 121 welcomed drivers coming into town from the south. The Illinois Department of Transportation put the sign up about five months ago.
The post pointing out the misspelled sign showed up on the Facebook page “217 Problems”. After getting significant attention from people around Central Illinois, the DOT went to replace the sign on Tuesday to find it was gone. City Hall staff says the sign was there at 2:00 Tuesday morning but had vanished by 7:00 the same morning. The Police Chief said he is aware the sign is gone and is trying to get some answers.
A spokesperson for the DOT says the sign was replaced Tuesday afternoon and called the misspelling a “honest mistake”.

