(WAND)- Four teenagers under the age of 18 accidentally received the Moderna vaccine in Sangamon County.
According to the Sangamon County Health Department, four teenagers aged 16-17 went in for their vaccination shots and were given the Moderna vaccination by mistake.
The Moderna vaccine is currently only authorized for use by those 18 or older.
SCHD told the four patients to consult with their local physician on how to proceed further.
