*Some of the details in this story might be disturbing to read.*
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A second person has been arrested and is facing preliminary charges in connection with the death of a 2-year-old Decatur girl.
The toddler's mother, 21-year-old Twanka Davis, was already charged with First Degree Murder and Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.
Now, the mother's boyfriend, 25-year-old Anthony Myers has also been arrested in 2-year-old Tanaja Barnes' death.
Myers is facing preliminary charges of murder, felony endangering the life and health of a child, and misdemeanor endangering the life and health of a child.
He was arrested Friday morning around 8:20.
Police found 2-year-old Tanaja Barnes unresponsive, filthy and with a body temperature too low to measure, according to court records.
Davis, appeared in court Thursday and requested a public defender. Her case was continued to Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.
Emergency workers responded to the 1800 block of East North St. on reports of the unresponsive child. When they arrived, they found Tanaja wrapped in a soiled blanket and smelling of urine. They reported her hands, feet, face and head were extremely dirty, and they said her core temperature would not register on medical equipment.
Workers took the toddler to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Preliminary findings from an autopsy showed physical neglect, malnourishment, dehydration and cold exposure. She weighed 21 pounds.
The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said a second child that was in the home, who WAND-TV is not identifying, is in its custody.
Authorities had removed Tanaja from Davis’s care in 2018 during an abuse investigation. While in foster care, the child was taken to a doctor in July and weighed 25.8 pounds, according to documents. Authorities returned the child to Davis in August 2018.
Officers at the scene documented “the overwhelming smell of urine, feces and rotten food/garbage,” according to court documents. They recorded an interior temperature of 45 degrees, but said the thermostat was on and set to auto at 75 degrees. While police were there, temperatures rose to 58 degrees, they said.
Davis lived at the home with Myers and their infant son, police said. Davis told police she last saw her daughter around 7 p.m. the night before. She said she brought the child a dinner of red beans and rice, but the child refused to eat.
Davis told police the home’s furnace was new and worked, but she said she does not always run the heat and had it off the previous night. Davis said the child had a heater in her room, but she removed it from the child’s room because the heater in her own room was broken.
Davis and Myers allowed police to search the two-story home. The home had a strong smell of urine and rotten garbage and signs of rodent and insect infestation. The plumbing under the sink was not connected and the water main to the home was shut off from the inside.
In the bathroom, they reported finding a toilet filled to the brim. In the bathtub, they found a box filled with liquid and debris.
In the child’s room, they found only a toddler bed with no sheets or blankets, empty bottles, debris apparently chewed by rodents and feces.
Davis came to police headquarters and told authorities she routinely turns off the heat at the home at night and had turned it off Saturday and Sunday. She also told police she gives the child food, but does not control if she eats it.
“Twanka accepted no responsibility for the death of her child,” police wrote.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
Court records show an administrative judge ordered Davis and Myers to correct violations at the home in December. On January 28, the City of Decatur asked a county judge to order the two to appear in court and described "willful and contumacious refusal to comply with the Administrative Judgement."