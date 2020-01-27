DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public School leaders were looking for feedback from parents and addressed a few concerns. While the school district is moving forward in merging Garfield and Enterprise, parents aren't so sure how DPS leaders are going about it.
Jeff Dase, the assistant superintendent, acknowledged to parents how the current Montessori principals would have to re-apply for leadership positions. He presented data to parents that he said contributed to the decision.
DPS compared grade-levels and subject success to other schools. Parents, such as Iris Lewis-Beasley, didn't agree with the statistics.
"It would leave you to believe that our Montessori programs are a failure," Lewis-Beasley said.
WAND News reached out to DPS to obtain those records, but will have to wait for them.
While teachers won't have to re-apply for employment, parents expressed how they did not approve the idea of looking for Montessori principals. WAND News brought it to Dase's attention. He said "it's an open process".
"We have dynamic principals," Dase said. "We're just doing a national search and have the best for our kids."
Parents, however, said they feel as if their concerns weren't addressed. DPS told WAND News there is not another meeting scheduled. However, they are encouraging parents to reach out to school leaders and plan for another.