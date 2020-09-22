SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Commerce Commission announced the moratorium on disconnections has voluntarily been extended by several state regulated utilities through the Winter 2021 for eligible low-income residential customers, and those who self-report to utilities that they are experiencing financial or COVID-19 hardship.
Previously, several of the utilities had voluntarily agreed to extend the moratorium on shutoffs for residential customers until September 30, 2020.
At the request of the ICC, the following utilities have committed to extending the moratorium on utility disconnections for low-income residential customers and those financially impacted by COVID-19 until March 31, 2021:
- Ameren Illinois
- Aqua Illinois
- Illinois American Water
- Commonwealth Edison
- Peoples Gas
- North Shore Gas
- Utility Services of Illinois
MidAmerican will voluntarily extend the moratorium on disconnections for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program qualified residential customers through March 31, 2021 and is further considering additional options to help their customers during this unprecedented time.
Additionally, Nicor Gas and Liberty Utilities have agreed to extend the moratorium on disconnections for all residential customers until March 31, 2021.
“Illinois citizens are facing extraordinary challenges due to the pandemic. Low income families and those impacted by COVID-19 should not have to fear losing basic services like electricity, heat, or fresh water,” said Chairman Carrie K. Zalewski.
“The voluntary actions by these utilities will provide our most vulnerable citizens with some peace of mind, especially as cold weather approaches. We appreciate the utility companies for their responsiveness and action.”
Customers are reminded to call the utility company if you have missed bill payments or you are struggling to pay your bill. No documentation or written proof is necessary, but you must make the phone call and verbalize your difficulty. This action will ensure a continuation of utility service.
Deferred payment arrangements are also available for both residential and small business customers needing help managing their utility bill obligation during these difficult times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.