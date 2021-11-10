CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- Over $200 million in utility assistance programming is still available for low-income households.
Through Governor Pritzker’s Help Illinois Families program, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has launched over $295 million in utility assistance programming available to low-income households.
Applications are being accepted now through May 31, 2022, while funds last.
The Help Illinois Families program launched in September, and to date, has funded 77,000 households with over $84 million in payments, through the Low-income Household Energy Assistance Program.
According to the DCEO more than $200 million is still available. Funds go towards covering the cost of heating and energy bills, which includes the expanded benefits provided this year from $750 to $1,000 in payments available, on average per household.
The Energy Information Association says additional funding will offset utility costs for low income families during a critical time, as customers are expected to face higher costs to heat their homes this season. Nearly half of all US households are expected to face higher costs on service this year.
“While everyday household costs are increasing – we want Illinois families to know that help is available, and that they don’t have to struggle alone,” said DCEO Deputy Director David Wortman. “Thanks to Governor Pritzker’s leadership – Illinois has significantly expanded utility assistance to reach more families in need, and to help alleviate the significant burdens facing our communities as a result of the pandemic. With state assistance more accessible than ever before, we encourage residents to act now and apply for this assistance today, while funds remain available.”
The State of Illinois and the Citizens Utility Board urge residents to take advantage of LIHEAP while funds remain available, as well as try to avoid delaying payments on billing while the annual shut-off moratorium is underway (Dec. 1 – March 31).
The State and CUB will host two free virtual events, in English and Spanish, to assist residents with applying for Help Illinois Families.
The events will provide residents with an overview of the program, as well as a live question and answer session.
"Home heating prices are skyrocketing, but we've got a message for Illinois families who have fallen on hard times: You can ease the financial pain of this winter," CUB Executive Director David Kolata said. "During the pandemic, Gov. Pritzker's Administration has made historic levels of assistance available for Illinois consumers struggling to afford their electric and natural gas bills, and it's our mission to get the word out. It's in everyone's best interest to keep seniors and families safe and connected to the utility service we all need.”
• Nov 17 at 6pm – English, Registration: (LINK)
or on Facebook live: Facebook.com/CUBIllinois
• Nov 18 at 6pm – Spanish, Registration: (LINK)
or on Facebook live: Facebook.com/CUBIllinois
To apply, please go to DCEO's website, helpillinoisfamilies.com, or contact the hotline service providing real-time assistance in over 30 languages at 1-833-711-0374.
