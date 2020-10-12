MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting and killing someone in Morgan County is in custody.
Kenneth J. Acree, 35, was arrested on Oct. 9 in connection to the death of Robert J. Schofield of Nortonville. Schofield was reported missing on Oct. 5 and later discovered. He died from a gunshot wound.
Acree is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.
Investigation participants included the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jacksonville police, Murrayville police, Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations, the Central Illinois Enforcement Group, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, the Morgan County Emergency Management and the Morgan County Coroners Office.
