DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Mosquito Abatement District has found over 30 different mosquito species in the state of Illinois.
“I set traps in different areas and bring the material back to study,” said field operations manager Jason Probus.
Probus told WAND News that a single cup of water can produce up to 500 mosquitoes.
“It’s been really wet this year and they love the water, especially still water," he said.
In the last six months, the West Nile Virus has been found in six different Illinois counties.
“Saint Claire, Woodford and Warren counties are the last three locations the virus was found," he added.
For anyone with a large body of water near where they live, Probus suggests calling the Macon Mosquito Abatement District to test it.