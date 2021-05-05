DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur train station has been named to an Illinois organization's Most Endangered Historic Places list.
The Illinois Terminal Interurban Station, which was built in 1931, had served passengers in central Illinois from the Great Depression to 1958. It connected people from Decatur to Springfield, Peoria, Champaign and Danville.
History of the Heartland nominated the building in January for the annual Landmarks Illinois list, which is for the top threatened historic and culturally significant places. The building, located at 1065 N. Van Dyke St., was for sale at the time of the nomination, but was later removed from the market as the current owners - Faith Community Assembly - continued to seek a property for a new location.
“This former train station has been an asset in Decatur for nearly a century and we want to work with residents to ensure it is rehabilitated to continue to serve the community,” said Bonnie McDonald, Landmarks Illinois President & CEO. “We thank the History of the Heartland for bringing attention to this endangered place. We are grateful to all of the local advocates around the state who work tirelessly to preserve beloved historic places in their hometowns.”
Officials with History of the Heartland have talked to current Ministry staff about possible repurposing ideas for the station. Dr. Kenneth Gogins said he “always wanted the building to be maintained and saved for historical value and a valuable asset to the neighborhood and the community.”
A possibility there may be the Faith Community Educational Institute, which is the Ministry's educational program. Norma Gogins directs this program. According to a press release, people at age 19 and older can use the program to be part of a 20-week education module and get their high school diploma. Nearly 1,000 people have earned their diploma in the program since 2006. It's possible the school could claim the station as space for the learning center.
The station is the second Decatur site to be named to the endangered historic places list in the 26-year history of the program. The Culver House made the 2000 list.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information about the Illinois Terminal Interurban Station.
